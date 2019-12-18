Personal Finance

Mega Millions Results: 1 ticket in Ohio wins $372M jackpot

One lucky person in Ohio will be taking home the $372 million Mega Million jackpot after matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball for Tuesday's drawing.

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 22-30-53-55-56 Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier 2

The winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Mentor, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. It's the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling in 2002.

The Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

In addition to the jackpot winners, three tickets matching five numbers were sold in Iowa, New York and West Virginia and a ticket matching five numbers with a Megaplier was sold in Pennsylvania.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Tuesday's jackpot was $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million

- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350
- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City Council could vote to delay Chicago marijuana sales Wednesday
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Driver hits CPD car in Jefferson Park, possibly alcohol-related: police
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Kim Foxx says progressive prosecution could result in safer neighborhoods
Show More
2 mass graves revealed possibly related to 1921 Tulsa race riots
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very cold with bitter wind chills Wednesday
Mother, infant reported missing from West Humboldt Park: police
ATM stolen from NW Side barber shop
Woman struck by stray bullet during West Englewood drive-by released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News