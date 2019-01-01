Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $425M jackpot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4535954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Someone could be ringing in the New Year with a whole lot of money as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has climbed to $425 million.The drawing was 10 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.There was no jackpot winner for the drawing last Friday. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and Mega Ball: 21.The $425 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.