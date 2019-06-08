Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $530M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $530 million for Friday night's drawing.

The $530 million jackpot comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.

The winning numbers are: 17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2

The jackpot grew after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Witness describes deadly Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park, victim ID'ed
Palatine police officer saves man trapped in burning car
Gary school district moves to fire teachers who gave student with autism 'most annoying' award
Bond set for 4 charged with police impersonation
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
Riverdale drivers struggle with 'extreme' potholes
Show More
On road to 5G, allegations of Huawei spy craft start in Chicago
Beloved crossing guard wins 'Crossing Guard of the Year'
Dangerous plant spotted near North Avenue Bridge
Chicago Bears celebrate 100 years
Extra-alarm fire destroys Far South Side commercial building
More TOP STORIES News