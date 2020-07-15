Illinois unemployment back pay still owed to some, who say they can't get response from IDES

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Months into the pandemic, the ABC 7 I-Team continues to get calls and emails from viewers who say they are still unable to get approval for their much-needed unemployment benefits, despite improvements to Illinois Department of Employment Security's the website and call center."I haven't received a dime. It's been extremely hard on me to be able to stay on top of all my bills and all my, you know, all my loans that I've had to take out for student debt, everything, um, once I got back to work in June, you know, I had to right away pay my landlords for April, May, and June," said Blancaestela Zermeno.Zermeno is now back to work as an aesthetician, but she was out of work from March 20 until June due to the stay at home order.Zermeno said she has been waiting on unemployment backpay form IDES and says has had no luck getting certified."It's been really frustrating, like, I've been calling. I would wake up at five in the morning to be the first, you know, to call IDES, but I had no luck, and I've been calling every week since unemployment started," she said. "I'm waiting on that back pay, that's all I need for me to be able to get back on track, and, you know, just be normal again."Zermeno has also been missing out on the extra $600 a week federal unemployment payments due to the IDES delays.In past reports IDES has told the I team it has overhauled the website to process claims and has added about 200 agents to the call center.In a statement Tuesday an IDES spokesperson said in part, "upgrades have allowed us to process an unprecedented 1.6+ million claims since March 1 and pay out more than $7 billion in benefits."The added that from May 5 through the beginning of July, an additional 160,00 claims have come through the call center.IDES also said claimants should adhere to an alphabetized filing schedule to help streamline the process and use the website when possible- However its working to increase the call center capacity.IDES recently announced it has appointed a new director, Kristin Richards, who starts next month. She's has worked in Illinois government since 2003 in such roles as Chief of Staff and Directory of Policy and Budget for the Senate President. IDES also recently added a feature to the call center where you can have a representative call you back so you are not waiting on hold. The I-Team has gotten complaints about that feature as well from people who claimed to not get a call back.