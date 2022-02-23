Personal Finance

Find My Refund: Illinois taxpayers can now sign up for alerts on status of state income tax funds

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois taxpayers can now sign up for alerts that will let you know the status of your state income tax funds.

Illinois taxpayers can enroll in the Find My Refund system immediately by going to the Comptroller's website. Those who enroll will be notified via text and email about the status of their refund via automatic alerts every two weeks.

"Each tax season, my office is flooded with requests from people who want to know where their tax refunds are," Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza said in a written statement. "While my office is not responsible for processing tax returns, I want to help ensure taxpayers get information about their refunds as soon as possible."

Find My Refund will let tax filers know once their refund has been received by IOC and when they can expect to receive it. The Comptroller's office said it sends those refunds out within 24-48 hours of them arriving from the Revenue Dept.

Those who do qualify for a state income tax refund and sign up for direct deposit can expect to receive it within a few days of the Comptroller receiving the voucher from IDOR.

Those who request a paper check can expect it to arrive via mail within approximately five business days.

