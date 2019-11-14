Fire erupts in Englewood church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling huge flames at a church in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning.The fire broke out in the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 5844 South State Street at about 3:15 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said. Shortly after 4:15 a.m., CFD said the fire has been struck.The one-story building appears to have been destroyed. CFD says no injuries have been reported.Herbert Pennington, Jr., the son of the church's pastor, said they originally were going to have Bible study Wednesday night, but it got canceled because of the cold weather. However, the son said the furnace may have been left on."I think it is because of the furnace, but I didn't think I turned it off because I didn't even think to turn it off because like I say, we usually have service on Wednesday nights, so everybody is used to coming here...but I ended up leaving to take my kids to Chuck E. Cheese because they got all A's on their report card."The cause of the fire is under investigation.