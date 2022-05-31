1 dead, 7 injured, including 3 firefighters, in Calumet City apartment building fire

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and seven others, including three firefighters, were injured after a fire in a Calumet City apartment building, Monday night, officials said.The fire happened in a building in the 200-block of Park Avenue.Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported heavy fire on the second floor in a unit in the rear of the building, with flames extending to the sevent floor and the roof.A woman died from injuries in the fire, officials said. Her identity has not beenr eleased.Four building residents and three firefighters were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.Fire officials said the building suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.