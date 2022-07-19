Massive fire breaks out at Tri County Stockdale in Shorewood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12060647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire Chief Andy Doyle says a shelter in place order has been issued for toxic fumes from a fire at a farm supply store in Shorewood.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a massive extra-alarm fire at a store in Shorewood in Will County Tuesday morning.The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m.. at the Tri-County Stockdale Company on Black Road. The farm supply store sells animal feed as well as yard care and fertilizer.Shorewood police have issued a shelter-in-place order for two miles north and northeast of the fire due to fumes from the fire."Our biggest concern now is the air quality because this building does store fertilizer and pesticides, so we have started monitoring the air," Troy Fire Protection District Chief Andy Doyle. "We have put in a shelter in place for a two mile radius north and northeast of this location because of the toxic smoke."Chief Andy Doyle said the fire destroyed four buildings.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters poured water in the fire with much of the business appearing to be destroyed.No injuries have been reported from the fire. Some chickens were able to escape but it is not known if all of the livestock in the store got out.Black Road is closed to traffic between River Road and County Line Road.