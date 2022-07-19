Massive fire breaks out at Tri County Stockdale in Shorewood

Neighbors told to shelter in place
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Massive fire breaks out at Shorewood business

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a massive extra-alarm fire at a store in Shorewood in Will County Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m.. at the Tri-County Stockdale Company on Black Road. The farm supply store sells animal feed as well as yard care and fertilizer.

Shorewood police have issued a shelter-in-place order for two miles north and northeast of the fire due to fumes from the fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire Chief Andy Doyle says a shelter in place order has been issued for toxic fumes from a fire at a farm supply store in Shorewood.



"Our biggest concern now is the air quality because this building does store fertilizer and pesticides, so we have started monitoring the air," Troy Fire Protection District Chief Andy Doyle. "We have put in a shelter in place for a two mile radius north and northeast of this location because of the toxic smoke."

Chief Andy Doyle said the fire destroyed four buildings.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters poured water in the fire with much of the business appearing to be destroyed.

EMBED More News Videos

A massive fire destroyed the Tri County Stockdale store in Shorewood, Illinois Tuesday morning.



No injuries have been reported from the fire. Some chickens were able to escape but it is not known if all of the livestock in the store got out.

Black Road is closed to traffic between River Road and County Line Road.

EMBED More News Videos

An extra-alarm fire in Shorewood, Illinois has destroyed the Tri County Stockdale store Tuesday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shorewoodfireshelter in place
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Charges filed against Elgin man in Huntley double shooting
Eddie Olczyk leaving Chicago Blackhawks broadcast booth, expected t...
Past redlining in real estate linked to Cook County abandoned property
Bronzeville hit-and-run victim ID'd as journalist, activist
Teen boy shot in Grand Crossing critically injured: CPD
NASCAR schedule could include downtown Chicago races: report
Show More
Ramp from OB Wells Drive to OB Kennedy Expressway closes
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philadelphia | VIDEO
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News