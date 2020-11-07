Firefighter hurt battling Edgewater blaze on North Side, hospitalized with minor injury, CFD say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured battling a fire Saturday in Edgewater on the North Side.The still-and-box alarm fire was reported at a home in the 5600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was put out by 3:23 a.m.A neighbor, Daniella Mack, noticed the flames from her window, called 911 and tried to evacuate people from the building, but no one was home."So I came down and started yelling, 'fire.' I attempted to get to the building to knock on the door, but the flames were high, so then I started waking up the people next door to get them out," Mack said.One firefighter was taken to a hospital in good condition with a "minor injury," fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.