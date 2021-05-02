fire

Firefighters battle several building fires overnight in Gary, Indiana

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple fire departments fight flames overnight in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Several buildings in Gary, Ind. were on fire overnight, forcing firefighters to call backup.

At least a dozen different fire departments were at the scene and battled structural fires, according to the Highland Fire Department on its Facebook page.

One of the houses that had already been boarded up had its roof cave in due to a fire. Sizable flames at another scene were also seen at a home that was boarded up.

Arson was suspected in earlier fires this week, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Gary fire officials have not provided additional information about whether the incidents were related or how many total fires there were.

A person from a board-up company said he saw multiple fires throughout the Gary area, but there was not anything to be boarded up at certain scenes because the structures had completely crumbled to the ground.

The fire and police departments have not provided any other information at the moment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyindianabuilding firefire departmentsfirehouse firearson investigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
India hospital fire kills 18 COVID patients
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
1 hurt in Fuller Park fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near East Chicago Marina
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
Navy Pier fireworks light up the lakefront again
IL reports 2,813 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths
Joliet Catholic school teacher charged with grooming, hospitalized
Activists fight for US immigration reform, fair work accommodations
Show More
Volunteers clean trash across 15 miles of Chicago streets
'Bone Appétit,' Hilton launches new dog menu
Thaddeus Jones becomes the first Black mayor of Calumet City
Chicago Weather: Still, breezy Saturday
Eviction moratorium extended amid Illinois COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News