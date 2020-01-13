chicago fire department

New class of 140 first responders graduates at CFD ceremony at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Chicago firefighters and paramedics graduated Monday morning during a special ceremony at Navy Pier.

One hundred and forty new first responders completed six months of rigorous training at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy.

Mayor Lori Light foot and Fire Commissioner Richard Ford congratulated those new graduates.

"You're the ones who answer the call and sacrifice your own safety for the safety of someone else, someone you probably never met," Mayor Lightfoot said. "That's what firefighters and paramedics do."

The graduation class includes 33 military veterans, 20 former Chicago police officers and 11 former graduates of Chicago Public Schools, the mayor's office said.

The 110 new Firefighters are 44% minority, with 32% who identify as Hispanic, 8% as African-American and 2% as Asian-American.

The 110-new firefighters and 30-new paramedics will begin their assignments next month. ABC7's own Hosea Sanders was the emcee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierstreetervillelori lightfootgraduationchicago fire departmentfirefightersemt
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
Vitalant, Chicago officials stress need for COVID-19 plasma donors
1 dead in fire at Wicker Park coach house: CPD
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day safety plan
2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News