New class of 140 first responders graduates at CFD ceremony at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Chicago firefighters and paramedics graduated Monday morning during a special ceremony at Navy Pier.One hundred and forty new first responders completed six months of rigorous training at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy.Mayor Lori Light foot and Fire Commissioner Richard Ford congratulated those new graduates."You're the ones who answer the call and sacrifice your own safety for the safety of someone else, someone you probably never met," Mayor Lightfoot said. "That's what firefighters and paramedics do."The graduation class includes 33 military veterans, 20 former Chicago police officers and 11 former graduates of Chicago Public Schools, the mayor's office said.The 110 new Firefighters are 44% minority, with 32% who identify as Hispanic, 8% as African-American and 2% as Asian-American.The 110-new firefighters and 30-new paramedics will begin their assignments next month. ABC7's own Hosea Sanders was the emcee.