Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property: VIDEO

FORT MYERS-NAPLES, Fla. -- An attempt to remove an alligator found at a Florida home led to a man with a bite to his arm.

It happened Tuesday in Charlotte City, north of Fort Myers.

"At first, I kind of freaked because I didn't know what to do," said Auzjia Dickerson, who called 911.

The takeaway advice is to double-check under your cars.

Stay away. They're going to get you," Dickerson warned.

But that's just where the story ends.

"I'm here, just moving out of my house and there's a gator in the carport," Dickerson recalled.

All she wanted was a normal Tuesday morning.

"He was underneath a U-Haul truck in a carport," Dickerson said.

The invader gator was blatantly trespassing on private property.

"It was intense," Dickerson said.

So she made a quick decision and went to get a neighbor, who she knew would have the right tools, WINK reported.

"He's a dog trainer. So he came out with like gloves and a sweatshirt like he kinda knew what he was doing, but that gator was fast. He moved too fast. It just didn't go well," Dickerson said.

The quick alligator then became and latched onto the guy's arm.

"Someone had a broomstick and they used the broomstick to help pry open the gator's mouth so he could get his arm out," Dickerson said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that the man tried to remove the alligator himself and sustained injuries to his arm and the trespassing gator was relocated.

"I was like, 'Oh my God! Are you okay," Dickerson said.

Despite the circumstances, Dickerson said that she is sad to see the reptile go.

"You never really did anything. You just hang out. Really. So I mean, it's kind of sad. "H was like a neighborhood pet."

If you ever come in close contact with an alligator, officials say you should call 911 and never try to catch it yourself.

Authorities said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.