20th annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer returns to Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, October 30, 2022 3:35PM
The event is anchored by two in-person tasting sessions, a fierce competition and award ceremony and the opportunity to sample hundreds of barrel-aged beers across 12 unique style

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brewers and attendees from throughout the U.S. will visit Chicago for the industry's rarest and most unique craft beer, cider, mead and perry.

The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild welcomes back the in-person return of the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB), North America's largest and most prestigious barrel-aged beer festival and competition.

The 20th anniversary of FoBAB features two in-person tasting sessions on Friday, Nov. 4 (6 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 5 (1 - 5 p.m.) at Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60607).

General admission tickets are $85. The event is anchored by two in-person tasting sessions, a fierce competition and award ceremony and the opportunity to sample hundreds of barrel-aged beers across 12 unique style categories.

