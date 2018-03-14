ABC7's Steve Dolinsky nominated for James Beard Award

CHICAGO (WLS) --ABC7's Steve Dolinsky has been nominated for a James Beard Award. The award recognizes the best restaurants, chefs and culinary writing.
The finalists for the "Best Chef - Great Lakes" category are all also from Chicago. Andrew Brochu of Roister; Lee Wolen of Boka; Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice; Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark of Parachute and Anna and David Posey of Elske are all vying for the prize. Brochu is a first-time nominee; Wolen is a returning finalist.
The James Beard Awards will be presented May 7 at the Lyric Opera House here in Chicago.
Visit the James Beard Foundation's website for the full list of nominees.