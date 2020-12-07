Ald. Tom Tunney admits to 'error in judgment' for allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant

The establishment has been a Lakeview neighborhood institution for nearly 40 years with a loyal customer base. It is also well known for its cinnamon rolls.
During the current state and city COVID-19 restrictions the sign outside siad they are open for pick-up and delivery, but apparently they also allowed regulars to dine inside -- until someone called attention to it.
Owner Tom Tunney issued a statement admitting, "on a sporadic basis, we have allowed a very limited number of our regular diners to eat inside the restaurant while observing social distancing and mask-wearing rules. This was error in judgement and won't happen again."
Tunney is a city official and the veteran alderman of the 44th Ward, who violated the city and state mandate.
"The double standard is the people out there that think they don't need to follow the rules. Those people out there have chosen, literally, to provide opportunities for people to get sick," Governor JB Pritzker said.
Mayor Lightfoot is also promising to hold the alderman accountable.
"Our COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions apply to every single individual and establishment in Chicago so that we can further ensure the health and safety of our residents. Any business found in violation of these guidelines has been and will be held fully accountable. No exceptions," Lightfoot said in a statement.
"Elected officials should be setting an example," Pritzker added.
City and state health officials have cited evidence that restaurants and bars are among the places where the coronavirus spreads most easily.
High numbers of COVID-19 cases in Chicago led to Mayor Lori Lightfoot putting an indoor dining ban into effect at the end of October.
Nevertheless, some residents said they understand and are willing to give Tunney a pass.
Everyone needs to pay bills and put food on the table... what they need to do. They're not forcing anyone to go in and eat," said local resident Kate Hollenbeck.
A Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection spokesperson issued a statement saying, "Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, BACP has worked hard to hold all businesses accountable to the COVID-19 regulations designed to keep our community safe. While our focus has always been on education, we have not hesitated to take appropriate enforcement action when necessary. This matter is under investigation and the department will handle the investigation in the same manner as we have handled thousands of investigations throughout the pandemic."
The spokesperson said that the BACP had not received a complaint about the business prior to Monday.