Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down

HOUSTON -- The Houston restaurant co-owned by Ayesha Curry has abruptly shut down.Ayesha is the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, a three-time champion and two-time MVP. Ayesha has developed fame of her own with her cookbooks and shows.International Smoke was one of five locations in the country, also co-owned by celebrity chef Michael Mina, who runs a restaurant empire under the Mina Group.Several people are shocked to find it closed, including one viewer who said he had a reservation for an event there this week.The restaurant was faced with trolling Houston Rockets fans before it opened.Vinit D from Houston wrote, "This is absolutely the worst place to go -- her husband ripped our hearts out and now she has the guts to open up a place here? I would never set foot in this place even if it was the last place on earth."He added a little extra to the review saying, "P.S. this restaurant is full of snakes."As of Tuesday night, the reason for the Houston restaurant's closing was not disclosed.There was a notice on the door stating the landlord changed the locks for failure to pay rent.International Smoke, though, released a statement confirming the closure:ABC13 asked the company about gift cards and other holiday events, but no specific questions were answered.