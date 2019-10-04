chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.

A drive-thru performance study by QSR Magazine found that customers spend the longest time waiting for their Chick-fil-A order at the drive-thru with an average of five minutes and 23 seconds.

The study found the three fastest drive-thrus were Dunkin Donuts, Wendy's and Burger King.

But the wait is not because of slacking employees, the service said the wait is long because of the high demand. The lines don't show any sign of slowing down with the growing popularity of the chain. The company is trying to combat wait times by using tablets to take orders and adding extra drive-thru lanes.

Despite the long waits, Chick-fil-A was rated to have the best customer service in a February 2019 survey. According to the report, they used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility and technical competence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchick fil afast food restaurantstudy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle over sandwiches
Chick-fil-A mac and cheese now available on sides menu
Survey: In-N-Out is officially out as favorite fast food restaurant
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
Car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash on I-80/94 in Gary
2 schools in Chesterton, Ind. closed after Legionella bacteria found
1 guilty in Tyshawn Lee murder, jury deliberations for 2nd suspect continue
Good Samaritan saves Humboldt Park shooting victim with teddy bear
Judge in Smollett case expected to decide on possible conflict of interest
7 injured after CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero; service resumes
Show More
Colombian drug smugglers use cocaine blocks as floating rafts
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
Bears land in London ahead of game with Raiders
Father, son build 3D printed Lamborghini
Ohio University suspends fraternities amid hazing allegations
More TOP STORIES News