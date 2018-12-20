FOOD & DRINK

Cookie bakers outraged over broken Hershey's Kisses

Holiday cookie baking is serious business, and some bakers are upset this season over a controversy about Hershey Kisses.

Bakers are claiming that iconic Hershey's Kisses are being packaged with their little curly tips broken off or missing.

"The excitement of seeing that little curl on the top and when we open it up, it's actually not there," said Cathy Previtali-Matush, a cookie baker who uses Hershey's Kisses.

Laura Magone, who is the administrator of a Facebook group called the Wedding Cookie Table Community, saw the outrage spread across social media.

"It was like a symphony that went up across the country. They all noticed everywhere," she said of fellow bakers. "They care so much about the look of their cookie. The presentation is everything, so to take the time to make a homemade cookie and then have a broken something sitting on it, it's very offensive to them."

Magone said she was surprised by the outrage and is doing her best to mediate the madness.

Magone's mom, Wanda Magone, has been baking for 80 years. She, too, was surprised at the uprising of aproned aficionados everywhere.

"A lot of people don't like that, and they're turning the cookie upside down," she said.

Hershey representatives have been responding to the group's messages. At first, customer service told consumers it was deliberate so the pieces didn't fall off after production, but now, the company said it's looking into the cause.
