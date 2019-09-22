extra course

Extra Course: Steve takes a look at a seasonal dessert at Lula Cafe in Logan Square

Related topics:
food & drinkextra course
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXTRA COURSE
Extra Course: The Table at Crate and Barrel in Oakbrook Center Mall
HFC and Shawarma Grill blends Bangladeshi, Iraqi recipes
Hungry Hound Extra Course: Josephine's Restaurant
Desserts at St. Clair Supper Club in Chicago's West Loop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for shooting Chicago police officer in custody
Suspect in Schaumburg mall crash taken to mental health facility: police
Texans rookie offers to pay for Gary boy's funeral
2 dead, 1 hurt after robbery attempt on South Side, police say
Officials release facial reconstruction of teen found dead in Gary alley
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
3 climate change protesters arrested after 'locking' themselves inside Loop bank
Show More
Chicago shelter offers free animal adoptions Sunday
Wheaton police investigate reported attempted child abduction
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Chicago AccuWeather: Flash flood watch overnight
More TOP STORIES News