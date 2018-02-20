FOOD & DRINK

Food truck owner petitions Illinois Supreme Court over Chicago laws

A Cook County Circuit Court judge said Monday that the current laws governing food trucks are constitutional (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Supreme Court could hear an argument to change Chicago's food truck laws.

Laura Pekarik, owner of Chicago-based food truck Cupcakes for Courage, petitioned the court to take the case.

Chicago currently requires food trucks to be equipped with GPS tracking devices and forbid operators from selling food within 200 feet of a restaurant.

Some truck operators said these regulations make it nearly impossible to operate in areas like the North Loop, where there a lot of restaurants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood truckChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News