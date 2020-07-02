Healthy lentil salad recipe

RDN Maya Feller shares her tips on how to eat healthy during the pandemic and a recipe for a salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
Maya's Lentil Salad
Serves 2
1 cup brown lentils, cooked
3 cups low sodium vegetable broth
1 English cucumber diced with skin on
1 red bell pepper diced
1 scallion diced including the greens
2 tbsp dried blueberries
Dressing
2 tbsp lemon juice (ideally fresh)
1 tbsp stone ground mustard
1 clove minced garlic
cup white balsamic vinegar
cup olive oil
Cook the lentils for about 10-15 minutes or until lentils are tender, in the vegetable broth, making sure they are cooled when putting the salad together.
Place the lentils in a large bowl then add the cucumber, red bell pepper, scallion and dried blueberries. Gently combine all ingredients. Whisk lemon juice, mustard, garlic, vinegar and oil together. Pour dressing onto the lentil mixture and coat. Mix all together. Chill or serve at room temperature.
Enjoy!
ABOUT MAYA FELLER:
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition is a registered dietitian nutritionist who is a nationally recognized nutrition expert. In her practice, she provides medical nutrition therapy for the management of and risk reduction of non-communicable diseases. Maya received her Masters of Science in clinical nutrition at New York University, where she is adjunct faculty. Whether addressing the nation or working one on one and with groups, Maya believes in providing nutrition education from an antibias patient-centered, culturally sensitive approach. Maya is dedicated to promoting nutrition education that helps the public to make informed food choices that support health and longevity. Maya shares her approachable, real food based solutions to millions of people through regular speaking engagements, writing in local and national publications, via her social media account on Instagram, @mayafellerRD, and as a national nutrition expert on Good Morning America, Strahan Sara & Keke and more. She is the author of The Southern Comfort Food Diabetes Cookbook: Over 100 Recipes for a Healthy Life.
