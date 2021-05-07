Food & Drink

Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping, may contain almonds

EMBED <>More Videos

Hershey issues recall over chocolate shell topping

The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a particular lot of its chocolate shell topping.

The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with heath shell topping which is made with almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds are at risk if they consume the product.

If you bought Hershey's chocolate shell topping after April 15, and still have some, you should check your bottle to see if it's included in this recall.

You're eligible for a refund.

It would have the lot code 25jsas1.

Hershey says it has contacted all retailers that received the affected product and asked them to remove it from store shelves immediately.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallnutritionhersheychocolate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: IL National Guard members' guns stolen in Morgan Park car burglaries
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
IDES callback frustrations grow as lawmakers fight for answers
Chicago sports fans return to United Center this weekend
Boy, 12, accidentally shot by another child playing with gun, CPD says
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Show More
Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Darren Green Jr.'s family wants IL state trooper charged with murder
Casey Urlacher files to run for Illinois State Senate
More TOP STORIES News