HUNGRY HOUND

Hungry Hound: Gumbo in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

In the spirit of Mardi Gras, our Hungry Hound recommends some of the best places to find gumbo in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fat Tuesday is right around the corner. Our Hungry Hound said there are several traditional dishes to eat before Lent, including the paczki, of course, from the Polish community.

But in New Orleans, where Mardi Gras is in full-swing, you're more likely to find bowls of gumbo over the next few days.

EXTRA COURSE: Shrimp po'boy at Heaven on Seven
EMBED More News Videos

In Steve's Extra Course Video, he goes back to Heaven on Seven to try their shrimp po'boy.



For the past four years, Nita's Gumbo has been ladling up bowls in Avalon Park at 81st and Stony. But about a year ago, they built a larger space in a Country Club Hills strip mall, where they have seating.

The success of their gumbo stems from the owner's grandmother, Anita, and her original recipe.

"She'd always cook her famous gumbo. We noticed the crowds started getting larger and larger, and we had to start charging people to come. So then we came up with the idea of 'Hey, let's try to sell this thing,'" said Sheldon Blanton, one of the owners.

They slowly cook their roux - that's a base of flour and oil - with a trinity of celery, peppers and onions in a 120 gallon pot. After several hours, the dark gumbo is ladled over scallops, shrimp, chicken andouille sausage and crowned with enormous crab legs.

Served with rice on the side, to add as you wish, Blanton said it's more like a soup or bisque, than it is a traditional Cajun gumbo.

"It's that New Orleans base, but she added her Chicago flavor to it, changing the thickness of it and adding a different flavor," Blanton said.

On the North Side, Fifolet Cajun & Cocktails has been making its gumbo the old-school way for over a year. They begin with butter and flour, slowly cooking and constantly stirring until it turns blonde, then caramel, then chocolate-colored.

At that point, they add the holy trinity of peppers, celery and onions, plus okra as a thickener and chicken stock. The resulting gumbo is topped with crawfish, andouille sausage, shrimp and blue crab.

In the Loop, the Bannos family has been serving cajun and creole fare for 35 years at Heaven on Seven.

"It was the first thing that I made here," Jimmy Bannos said. "We do a darker peanut butter roux. The darker the roux, the thinner the gumbo. I don't like to go really black. When we did that before, when we first opened, it got a touch bitter taste, so a lot of people didn't like that."

His chicken and andouille gumbo has the holy trinity, but also a stock fortified with chicken and neck bones. He's also added a vegan-friendly gumbo z'herbs, with no roux as a base. Cooked for 22 hours, it's a healthier option headed into Fat Tuesday.

"We do over 29 different varieties of leafy greens; collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens, beet greens, carrot greens, escarole, swiss chard..." Bannos said.

Vegan gumbo? Really? Maybe for somebody else. I'm going to go with the old school chicken and andouille, since they've been doing it for more than 30 years at Heaven on Seven.

Nita's Gumbo
4153 183rd St., Country Club Hills
708-960-0530
anitasgumbo.com

Carryout only:
8100 S. Stony Island
773-734-2788


Fifolet Cajun & Cocktails
1942 W. Division St.
773-384-6886
fifoletcajun.com

Heaven on Seven
111 N. Wabash Ave.
312-263-6443
www.heavenonseven.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndmardi grasAvalon ParkCountry Club HillsLoopWicker ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUNGRY HOUND
3 Korean restaurants bring the heat with cheesy 'fire chicken'
Good Measure brings back happy hour with unexpected menu
Make Room for Truman: Meat and potatoes like you've never seen
Big Ed's BBQ: Baby-back ribs, tips and burnt ends
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Chicago
Get these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar today
Get chicken wings, cheese fries and more at West Town's new Wingstop
The 4 best pasta shops in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Amtrak problems caused by worker falling on circuit board, Durbin says
Chicago police reforms take effect Friday
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
East Chicago siblings donate books for Dr. Seuss Day
11-year-old girl charged in connection with baby's death, police say
Ginger Zee opens up about struggle with eating disorder
2 appointed to monitor Chicago police reforms
Massive loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Show More
3 siblings killed in crash were on way to visit dad in hospital
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Quick Tip: Spring break trip scams
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Consumer Countdown: Music app TikTok ordered to pay record fine
More News