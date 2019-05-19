Food & Drink

Hungy Hound: Enjoy Neapolitan pizza at Munno in Ravenswood

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The perfect neighborhood restaurant can be elusive. Does that mean tacos? Pasta? Or is it more about the feeling, the mood and the service?

A restaurant in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood excels in all of the above, and if you like simple, well-made Italian food in a casual atmosphere, Munno is for you.

EXTRA COURSE: Affogato at Munno

EMBED More News Videos

In Steve's Extra Course video, he takes a look at Munno's affogato, made with espresso and homemade gelato.



Nicholas Russo never really dreamed of owning his own restaurant. But his Neapolitan heritage and a business partner who suddenly left the picture, forced him to make Munno a reality in Ravenswood.

"I found food late in life actually, as far as kitchen experience, about two years ago," Russo said.

On any given night, families, couples and dates sit in the casual space, sipping perfect negronis, eating homemade pasta and Neapolitan inspired pizza.

"Being that I am from Neapolitan descent - the name is of Neapolitan descent - I like to focus on the Neapolitan style," he said.

RELATED: Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky names top 3 Chicago pizza joints
EMBED More News Videos

Our Hungry Hound lists his top three favorite pizza joints in Chicago.



Gluten is your friend here, from the bread to the pizza to the pasta. Leave your gluten-free relatives at home for this night out. 00 flour is the cornerstone of his pizza. After a night of rest, the supple dough balls are stretched, given a thin sheen of fresh tomato sauce, some basil and Parmesan, plus large hunks of fresh mozzarella. There is no wood-burning oven here, but that doesn't really matter. After two minutes, the pies emerge with the trademark blistered edges and soft, thin middle.

Pastas are also made from scratch. His tiny ravioli is impossibly filled with mortadella, pork, prosciutto and Parmesan; boiled ever-so-briefly, they're tossed in a skillet with butter and sage, and that's really about it. Lasagna is made painstakingly from scratch too. Layer upon layer of spinach pasta sheets, bechamel, ground beef and grated Parmesan. Baked until bubbling, this is definitely a dish for sharing.

RELATED: Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky names top 3 suburban pizza spots
EMBED More News Videos

Hungry Hound: Top 3 suburban pizza spots



"Even though it definitely is more of a homey, winter dish, I think when it's good, it's good - and people eat it. Our menu has also developed so that everything is shareable," said Russo.

There are obviously Italian restaurants all over the city, but for some reason, in this area - on the cusp of Uptown and Ravenswood - not a lot of places going to the trouble to make their own pizza and pasta from scratch, in-house every day. That's why Munno stands apart.

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro
4656 N. Clark St.
773-942-7575
www.munnochicago.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoravenswoodpastahungry houndpizza
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Steve Dolinsky's top 3 suburban pizza spots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Car crashes into wall outside Illinois Governor's mansion
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
Police: Alleged shooter, 19, charged after wounding 7 near Ball State
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Rapper Common joins Chicago families for Prayer on the Nine event
Show More
Video: FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
13-year-old boy seriously injured in NW suburban hit-and-run
Lightfoot continues Neighborhood Listening Tour ahead of inauguration day
Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News