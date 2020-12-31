Food & Drink

Neiman Marcus selling handmade tamales online for $92 a batch

While scrolling through Neiman Marcus' website, shoppers can find luxury apparel, designer handbags, and tamales? Yes, you read that right.

The department store is selling 72 handmade tamales for $92, or $1.28 each. If customers prefer, they can also pay for the product in 4 interest-free payments of $28.

The 18-24 serving size comes in a variety of flavors including chicken, beef and pork. An assorted option is also available for shoppers who want to try all three types.

According to the item information, the tamales are "handmade from a traditional recipe of fresh stone-ground corn, top-quality meats, lard, spices and natural flavorings."

After paying $18 for shipping, the tamales arrive frozen and ready to eat after steaming or microwaving.

Orders can be placed until June 2021.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodtamalesshopping
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow, ice, rain storm will bring messy start to 2021
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
Harvey house fire spreads to 2nd home
Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid
Demonstrators march to draw awareness to 'virus of violence' in Chicago
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Kane County restaurant open for indoor dining without any citation
Show More
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
Free Hot Meals distributed on West Side for New Years Eve
Millennials share long-haul COVID symptoms
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
More TOP STORIES News