Food & Drink

Nutella inspired hotel to open in California in 2020

If you're a Nutella super fan, this is for you!

The makers behind the chocolate hazelnut spread announced it's launching a hotel in Napa Valley, California. The Hotella Nutella will operate for three days only during the weekend of Jan. 10 through 12, 2020.

All the rooms will feature Nutella branded bedspreads and wallpaper. In addition to Nutella decor, there will be plenty of Nutella to eat. Celebrity chefs will be cooking up Nutella-inspired breakfasts.

Unfortunately, you can't just book a reservation, fans have to win a chance to stay at the Hotella Nutella.

To enter the contest, submit a video showcasing why Nutella makes your mornings special and why you deserve to stay at the hotel.

Only three fans and their guests will be chosen. Winners will also get round-trip airfare and ground transportation between the airport and Hotella Nutella.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcontestssnack foodhotelfoodsweepstakeschocolate
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
CPS opens applications for academic school program expansion
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Show More
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
2 CPD officers credited with saving child from burning car on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
News Fix: 'Unicorn Puppy' captures hearts all over Internet
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
More TOP STORIES News