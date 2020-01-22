Food & Drink

Pizano's Pizza and Pasta joins Chicago Restaurant Week

Pizano's Pizza and Pasta is joining Chicago Restaurant Week in 2020.

Chris Spitzer from Pizano's spoke with ABC7 Wednesday about what the restaurant has to offer.

Because Pizano's is known for its pizza, the Restaurant Week menu will focus a lot on pasta, Spitzer said. It will include items like "Robert's Favorite Pasta" and a chop salad.

But, of course, Pizano's does have deep dish.

"We still do that original Chicago-style recipe from Pizzeria Uno," Spitzer said. "The Pizano's owner, Rudy Malnati, his father Rudy Malnati Sr. created it there."

It's a lighter deep dish, Spitzer said. It's not a huge amount of cheese, and it's well-balanced.

Chicago Restaurant week kicks off Friday and lasts for 17 days.

More than 430 restaurants in the city and suburbs are offering dining deals. Visit choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week for more information.

Reservations are encouraged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrestaurantpizza
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Fines range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare to begin Wednesday amid China outbreak
Plane crashes, catches fire near Corona Airport
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Show More
Chicago single mom pays off $50K in debt in 3 years
R. Kelly case in court Wednesday
Special prosecutor motion filed after Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
FedEx truck burglarized while stalled on I-57 in Calumet Park
More TOP STORIES News