Pizano's Pizza and Pasta joins Chicago Restaurant Week

Pizano's Pizza and Pasta is joining Chicago Restaurant Week in 2020.Chris Spitzer from Pizano's spoke with ABC7 Wednesday about what the restaurant has to offer.Because Pizano's is known for its pizza, the Restaurant Week menu will focus a lot on pasta, Spitzer said. It will include items like "Robert's Favorite Pasta" and a chop salad.But, of course, Pizano's does have deep dish."We still do that original Chicago-style recipe from Pizzeria Uno," Spitzer said. "The Pizano's owner, Rudy Malnati, his father Rudy Malnati Sr. created it there."It's a lighter deep dish, Spitzer said. It's not a huge amount of cheese, and it's well-balanced.Chicago Restaurant week kicks off Friday and lasts for 17 days.More than 430 restaurants in the city and suburbs are offering dining deals. Visitfor more information.Reservations are encouraged.