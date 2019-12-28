Streeterville pizzeria wants to bring taste of Rome to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Streeterville pizzeria is serving up pinsa, a next-generation Roman-style pizza.Chef Adam Weisell from L'Aventino Forno Romano spoke with ABC7 about the new take on the Chicago classic.Pinsa has an airy texture, moist and fragrant crumb and crispy exterior, according to the restaurant's website. It's naturally lower in gluten, carbohydrates and fat than traditional pizza dough, while having a unique texture and sophisticated, intriguing flavor.The restaurant, located at 355 E. Ohio St., is also hosting a New Year's Eve event, featuring an Italian spread of pinsa, salad, pasta, dessert and a midnight champagne toast.Make a reservation by visitingor by calling (312) 964-5112.