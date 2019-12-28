Food & Drink

Streeterville pizzeria wants to bring taste of Rome to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Streeterville pizzeria is serving up pinsa, a next-generation Roman-style pizza.

Chef Adam Weisell from L'Aventino Forno Romano spoke with ABC7 about the new take on the Chicago classic.

Pinsa has an airy texture, moist and fragrant crumb and crispy exterior, according to the restaurant's website. It's naturally lower in gluten, carbohydrates and fat than traditional pizza dough, while having a unique texture and sophisticated, intriguing flavor.

The restaurant, located at 355 E. Ohio St., is also hosting a New Year's Eve event, featuring an Italian spread of pinsa, salad, pasta, dessert and a midnight champagne toast.

Make a reservation by visiting laventino.com or by calling (312) 964-5112.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagostreetervillefoodpizza
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in S. Side shooting: CPD
Former NU law professor hit, killed by car in Oak Park
Teen wounded in shooting outside South Shore Popeyes
Woman injured in N. Side high-rise fire
Car hits pedestrian in River North: CPD
Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing
Man sues Ring, Amazon for 'lax security standards'
Show More
Man charged with trying to bring gun into Cook County Jail
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, breezy, rain late Saturday
Chicago cannabis coordinator lays out do's and don'ts for 2020 legal weed
Here's where you can get free Starbucks today
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
More TOP STORIES News