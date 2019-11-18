Take a look inside this Wrigleyville pop-up bar's tribute to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago bar is now paying tribute to the holiday classic, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."The Houndstooth Saloon in Wrigleyville features all things seen in the 1989 movie about the Griswold family.The story is about Chicago-area resident Clark Griswold trying to have the perfect family Christmas when everything goes wrong.Outside the bar, fans can see the family camper that was parked in the Griswold's driveway.The bar is located at 3369 N Clark St.