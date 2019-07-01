Woman licks inside of Blue Bell Ice Cream tub before returning it to store freezer

BRENHAM, Texas --is responding after video showing an unknown woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before placing it back in a grocery store freezer went viral.The Brenham company says it is working with police after the video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.It's unclear where the video was recorded, but it has received a lot of comments on social media.In a statement on its website, Blue Bell says concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.