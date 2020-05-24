Food & Drink

Sushi-San in River North offers sushi box sets to go as part of Lettuce Delivered launch

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can enjoy sushi made from ingredients straight from Japan, right in your own home!

Sushi-San in River North is offering sushi box sets and sake-to-go kits for pick-up and delivery.

Associate Partner Amarit Dulyapaibul and Master Sushi Chef Kaze Chan spoke with ABC 7 Chicago remotely about the opportunity.

Sushi-San is at 63 W. Grand Ave. and is open for curbside pick-up and delivery Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The kits include a collection of nigiri, freshly-rolled maki and more.And the sake to-go, includes an option of the sake bomb kit, which has two mugs, sake, chopsticks and Asahi beer for $20.

This week, Lettuce Delivered launched, which gives guests a chance to get their favorite dishes from multiple Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, all in one order.

For Lettuce Delivered, the team at Sushi-San is joining forces with other restaurants like RPM Italian, RPM Steak, Ema, Stella Barra, Pizzeria & Wine Bar, Summer House Santa Monica, Joe's Seafood, Hub 51, Ramen-San and il Porcellino, offering daily deliveries to the northern suburbs of Chicago or pick-up at il Porcellino, located at 59 W. Hubbard St. Those in the northern suburbs can order Lettuce Delivered on Tock.

To order carry-out, call 312-828-0575. For delivery, use Caviar. Visit sushisanrestaurant.com or LEYE.com for more information.
