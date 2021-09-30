chicago proud

Teens on way to Johnsburg HS homecoming rescue children from Fox Lake car crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fox Lake teens on way to homecoming rescue children from car crash

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Four teens are being honored by the Fox Lake Police Department for their heroic actions after witnessing a car accident on their way to homecoming.

Police said Piper Damie, Dominik Drwila, Savannah Lorenz and Damin Green were eating in Fox Lake before their homecoming dance at Johnsburg High School when a multi-car crash happened outside last Saturday. The teens decided to run over and help, and assisted in getting several young children out of one of the cars and carrying them to the side of the road to safety.

The teens cared for the children by the side of the road as police and paramedics responded to the crash and helped their mother, until they could be returned to her. As a result, they were late to the homecoming dance.

Johnsburg police, wanting to make sure the teens' good deed didn't go unrecognized, gave them an escort to the high school with lights and sirens, dropping them off outside the entrance.

The Fox Lake and Johnsburg police departments thanked the teens for their "quick thinking and willingness to get involved" and proclaimed them hometown heroes.

The teens said "It felt better" to help the crash victims than be on time for homecoming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfox lakejohnsburgcar crashgood samaritanteenagersgood newschicago proudfeel goodhomecoming
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
2 Chicago and Illinois scholars among MacArthur 'genius grants'
Gigi's Playhouse namesake sings national anthem at White Sox game
School rallies around lonely student after mom's plea for friends
Young heart transplant recipient gets special surprise
TOP STORIES
New video shows Milwaukee Ave. chase, shooting that injured 5
Large fire engulfs several homes in Fuller Park
Dogs to be euthanized after 2nd Elmwood Park attack
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
ISP investigate separate shootings on Eisenhower, Bishop Ford
Dollar Tree will sell more items for above $1
Show More
Huge reward suggests Chicago has new Public Enemy No. 1
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Man charged with fatally shooting food delivery driver: CPD
Man killed for spitting while talking during card game: Prosecutors
Chicago Weather: Warm, lightly cloudy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News