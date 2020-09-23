Frankfort middle school teacher charged with indecent solicitation of minor, Will County sheriff's office says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Jack Mecher, a teacher at a junior high school in Frankfort has been arrested for indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, the Will County sheriff's office said.

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A teacher at a junior high school in Frankfort has been arrested for indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, the Will County sheriff's office said.

According to police, Jack Mecher, 51, of Frankfort faces two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor and one count of grooming.

On September 9, the mother of one of Mecher's students reported that her daughter was having an inappropriate sexting relationship with her former teacher, police said.

The mother told detectives she first learned of the relationship on September 6, when her daughter told her that Mecher had an inappropriate relationship with her in his classroom at Summit Hill Junior High School, police said.

Detectives began to conduct the investigation into the allegations, and a forensic interviewer at the Will County Child Advocacy Center later interviewed the minor, according to the news release.

Mecher was apprehended before arriving at the school Tuesday morning, police said.

He is being held on $250,000 bond at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
