Puerto Rico earthquake: Woman from Frankfort on vacation on island feels quake

A woman from southwest suburban Frankfort is in Puerto Rico on vacation and experienced the 6.4 earthquake that rocked the island Tuesday morning.

"My bed was shaking so I sprung out and checked on my kids and ran around the house to make sure there was no damage," Gisela Sabal said. "The whole island doesn't have electricity on the west side of the island where it happened, so there's a lot of damage."

There are widespread outages on the island. There are reports of at least eight people hurt and that number could go up.
