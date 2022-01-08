Woman, baby ID'd; killed after driver loses control amid police chase on I-80 in Gary: officials

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby have been identified as the two passengers killed in a crash Friday during a police pursuit on I-80 in Gary, Indiana.Britni Griffin, 20, and Jy-Air Lucas, 1, both of Matteson, were identified as the victims, the Lake County (IN) Coroners Office announced Saturday.The driver of the vehicle Griffin and Lucas were in led police on a high-speed chase that ultimately ended in a fatal crash, police said.Investigators said Lake County sheriff's deputies tried to stop the car for speeding in downtown Gary. Investigators said the driver was speeding and weaving in between lanes when he lost control, hit a semi, spun across all lanes and collided with another tractor trailer around 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 5.7.The impact of the crash ejected a Griffin, who was riding in the front passenger seat, investigators said.She and Lucas, who was in a car seat, were both pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators.The male driver was hospitalized with head injuries. Authorities said multiple charges against him are pending.Investigators also said the driver was in illegal possession of a gun and was also arrested in November after another police chase.The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.