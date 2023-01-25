WATCH LIVE

Gary police involved in shooting, Indiana State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 1:29AM
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary officials said a police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened in the 1500-block of Chase Street in Gary. It was not clear how many officers were involved in the incident, the extent of any injuries to police or civilians, or whether anyone had died.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were also not immediately clear. It was not yet known if there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the other or others involved in the incident.

Indiana State Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
