Gary police involved in shooting, Indiana State Police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary officials said a police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened in the 1500-block of Chase Street in Gary. It was not clear how many officers were involved in the incident, the extent of any injuries to police or civilians, or whether anyone had died.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were also not immediately clear. It was not yet known if there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the other or others involved in the incident.

Indiana State Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.