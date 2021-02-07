Politics

George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, dies at 100

George P. Shultz, the former Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan and Treasury Secretary under President Richard Nixon, died Saturday at the age of 100, Stanford's Hoover Institution announced Sunday.

The Hoover Institution, where he was a fellow, recalled Schultz as the "one of the most consequential policymakers of all time."

Shultz was a professor emeritus at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford.

He began his career in U.S. government as an economist on an advisory council for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955.

Shultz is one of two Americans to hold four different cabinet posts.

He held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service.

He was labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years in the Reagan Administration.

He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.

As the nation's chief diplomat, Shultz negotiated the first-ever treaty to reduce the size of the Soviet Union's ground-based nuclear arsenals.

The 1987 accord was a historic attempt to begin to reverse the nuclear arms race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
