Ginger Zee opens up on new book 'A Little Closer To Home'

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the credibility and the smile that America wakes up to every morning on Good Morning America.
But throughout Ginger Zee's career, the smile covered an internal and deeply personal struggle.
She writes about it in her latest book, "A Little Closer To Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm"
Zee spoke about the book with ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler, including the stigma of mental health and trauma.
Ginger's book, A Little Closer to Home is available on Amazon. Thursday night, she's doing a virtual visit through Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. For more information, visit their website.
