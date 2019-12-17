Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in South Side branch of Chicago Public Library, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday in a Chicago Public Library branch in Morgan Park by an individual who had previously been banned for inappropriate behavior, police said.The girl's mother left the room the child was in at the Walker branch of the Chicago Public Library about 4 p.m., according to police. That was when an unknown male suspect reportedly entered the room and sat next to the 11-year-old.The individual then sexually assaulted the girl and fled on foot, police said. He was previously banned from the library for inappropriate behavior with female library patrons.The victim was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers in Evergreen Park. She remained stable, according to police.Law enforcement officials were questioning an individual possibly related to the incident Tuesday morning.The library is in the 11000-block of South Hoyne Avenue on the South Side, and mainly serves residents of Beverly, Morgan Park, Mount Greenwood, West Beverly and West Pullman, according to its website.