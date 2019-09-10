Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to St. Laurence High School in Burbank

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in southwest suburban Burbank while on her way to school Monday, police said.The girl was walking northbound on Central Avenue from 79th Street on her way to St. Laurence High School when police said she was approached by the suspect from behind.The suspect threatened the victim with a gun and forced her into an alley behind a garage and assaulted the victim.Police have released surveillance images of the male suspect, who is described as black, 17-20 years old, between 5'9"-5'11" and about 150-170 pounds. He was wearing a reddish-orange pull-over sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.The suspect was last seen walking east on 79th Street from Central Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 708-924-7300.