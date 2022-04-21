Glenbard East HS student charged after bloody knife drawing addressed to teacher, prosecutors say

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Glenbard East High School student was charged after prosecutors said he placed a drawing depicting an act of violence at the school in a teacher's cabinet.
The DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard police said the drawing showed a person with a bloody knife and blood seeping out of classrooms and the caption, "school stabber at Glenbard East 120 dead," prosecutors said.
The boy placed a drawing addressed to a teacher in the teacher's cabinet. Authorities became aware of the drawing Wednesday afternoon and the boy was taken into custody.
"Any threat to the well-being of our students, teachers and school personnel will be taken very seriously," Berlin said. "Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community. As I have said in the past, anyone suspected of making a threat, even if made in jest, will be fully investigated and appropriately charged.
The boy was charged with one count of disorderly conduct - threat to a school, which is a class 4 felony. A judge ordered him released to his mother's custody on home detention lockdown.
