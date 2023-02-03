Goshen massacre: 2 gang members arrested in 'cartel-like' shooting that killed 6, including baby

Many of the victims were family members, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby boy.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced arrests have been made in the Goshen massacre.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- Two gang members have been arrested in California for the murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, law enforcement announced Friday.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies executed three search warrants and arrested the two people they say are responsible for the Goshen massacre.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen and 25-year-old Noah Bear of Visalia are the shooters.

During the searches, Uriarte engaged in a gun battle with ATF agents, who ended up shooting him. He is undergoing surgery but is expected to survive.

Boudreaux said Beard was arrested without incident.

Based on the evidence collected by detectives, it was determined two members of the family killed were Sureño gang members.

The two suspects arrested Friday are said to be Norteño gang members, according to officials, however, they say a motive is still unknown.

Detectives said they were also able to create a timeline of the killings.

Investigators said evidence appears to show Eladio Paraz was killed first, followed by Marcos Paraz. They believe Jennifer Anaya was then shot in her sleep and Rosa Paraz was shot after as she was getting out of her bed. Lastly, officials said the gunman went after 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and 10-month-old her baby.

Detectives determined Alissa heard the gunfire, grabbed her baby and exited the house. They said she then ran to the front fence, laid the baby on the other side and then jumped over herself. Detectives determined it was Beard who followed and shot both in the back of their heads.

During a previous news conference Monday, the sheriff confirmed all six victims died of gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Boudreaux also called on Governor Gavin Newsom to allow the death penalty for those responsible for the shooting.

"This should be a death penalty case," Boudreaux said.

Three people survived the shooting. Two of them were inside a trailer, and the other was inside the house.

Boudreaux described the attack as a "cartel-like" shooting that was methodical and merciless.