Group known as 'The Black String Triage Ensemble' performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- It's not a symphony playing in a big hall but the sounds are just sweet.

A group known as "The Black String Triage Ensemble" performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee.

Their purpose is to help comfort those devastated by tragedy.

The group is composed of all musicians of color, all who have come together around the cause of gun violence in their communities.

The founder came up with the idea after seeing how music brings peace to people nearing the end of their lives.
