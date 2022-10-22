Halloween 2022: Tips to keep your pets safe

'Some candy can be toxic for dogs so this is actually a great opportunity to provide some special treats for your dog'

Pets can celebrate Halloween too but the owner of Dogtopia in Evanston shares tips on how dogs, cats and other animals can join in on the fun.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Halloween can be a stressful time for pets and their owners. But there are ways for dogs and cats to join in on the fun.

Sarah Lewis is the owner of Dogtopia in downtown Evanston.

"Some candy can be toxic for dogs, so this is actually a great opportunity to provide some special treats for your dog - fresh carrots, apple wedges," suggested Lewis.

When picking out a costume, make sure your pet can move properly while wearing it. "Watch for any signs of anxiety. If they're shaking, if their yawning, the main thing is to really practice with the costume," said Lewis.

Here are some more tips to keep in mind when celebrating Halloween with your pet.

Keep an eye on the door.

Watch out for decoration and wires.

Be aware of costumes.

Hide the candy.