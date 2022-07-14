Harvard, IL pool vandalism caught on camera as 2 with bats smash glass doors

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Harvard, Illinois in McHenry County are looking for the people who vandalized a city pool.

Officials said it happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people were caught on camera using baseball bats to break through the glass doors. Then they shattered a window and two bathroom mirrors.

"With the amount of broken glass both inside and out it's in the best interest of our patrons and staff that we spend all day ensuring all the glass is cleaned up," the Harvard Parks Department said.

Anyone with information on the damage is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 815-943-4431.
