Crash rips car in two on New Year's Day; 24-year-old woman dies in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 24-year-old Harvard woman died early on New Year's Day after the vehicle she was driving was torn in two in a violent crash in northwest suburban Woodstock.McHenry County Sheriff's deputies responded just after 2:50 a.m. Wednesday to the 11100-block of Charles Road for a reported single-vehicle crash, authorities said.When crews arrived, they found a 2007 Dodge Caliber had crashed into a tree, west of Queen Anne Road.Police said the woman was driving west on Charles Road when her vehicle went off the roadway, hitting multiple trees. It was not immediately clear why the crash occurred, but police said they believed speed was a factor.The woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time but was pronounced deceased on the scene. She was the only one in the car, officials said.The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.Police did not identify the woman in a news release Thursday.