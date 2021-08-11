Health & Fitness

Hawaii tightens COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants and bars

EMBED <>More Videos

Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants

HONOLULU -- Hawaii is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions after its governor signed an executive order Tuesday as the state continues to deal with a spike in cases.

Under the new restrictions, restaurant, bars and gyms will be limited to 50% indoor capacity. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 25.

"Patrons in restaurants, bars, establishments must remain seated with parties maintaining six feet of distance," Gov. David Ige tweeted Tuesday. "No mingling, and masks must be worn unless actively eating."



Ige signed the executive order saying the changes are effective immediately and are being made to avoid a strain on the health-care system.

The state, however, is holding off on changing tourist entry requirements.

The state is reporting a case count not seen since the onset of the pandemic. On Tuesday, 436 new cases were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshawaiitravelcoronavirusrestauranttourismcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Helicopter crashes near Chicago Executive Airport in Prospect Heights
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Heat, storms expected after trees downed in latest weather
Gun used to kill CPD officer smuggled through familiar pipeline
How a CPD 'Community Safety Team' ended up in an unsafe situation?
Valparaiso University Crusaders no longer: IN school changes team name
Pregnant women more at risk of severe illness from delta variant
Show More
7 tornadoes confirmed in northern Illinois, NWS says
Taliban seizes more Afghan cities as US finalizes withdrawal
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms at times
'Descendants' stars made new special in Cameron Boyce's memory
More TOP STORIES News