2 cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Schaumburg hotel

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Health officials said Friday that two confirmed cases of Legionnaire's disease have been linked to the AmericInn in Schaumburg.In both confirmed cases, the people who fell ill reported they used the water in their guest rooms, the hot tub and the pool during their stay. Both cases involved stays in July and August 2019. No employees have reported falling ill.The AmericInn has voluntarily closed its hot tub and pool during the investigation, and they will remain closed until it is complete. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health is testing the water at the hotel."Legionnaires' disease usually begins with a high fever (102 degrees F to 105 degrees F), chills, muscle aches, cough and shortness of breath, and symptoms usually develop up to two weeks after exposure," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.The disease is contracted by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. It is not transmitted person-to-person. In 2018, Illinois reported 510 cases of Legionnaires' statewide. To date, 242 cases have been confirmed in 2019.