Brain aneurysms affect 1 in 50 people

Dr. Fady Charbel, Head of Neurosurgery at UI Health, went over the symptoms of brain aneurysms during brain aneurysm awareness month.

September is National Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month. An estimated 6 million people in the U.S., or 1 out of every 50 people, have an un-ruptured brain aneurysm. Dr. Fady Charbel, Head of Neurosurgery at UI Health, stopped by with one of his patients LaShawn Brown to talk about the importance of knowing the symptoms. This segment was produced with and sponsored by UI Health.

