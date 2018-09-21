Brain aneurysms affect 1 in 50 people

September is National Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month. An estimated 6 million people in the U.S., or 1 out of every 50 people, have an un-ruptured brain aneurysm. Dr. Fady Charbel, Head of Neurosurgery at UI Health, stopped by with one of his patients LaShawn Brown to talk about the importance of knowing the symptoms. This segment was produced with and sponsored by UI Health.
For more information visit UI Health's website.
Related Topics:
healthbrain aneurysmdoctorshospitalWindy City LIVE
healthbrain aneurysmdoctorshospitalWindy City LIVE