Chicago clinics to offer flu shots for no out-of-pocket cost

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is urging everyone to get their flu shots.

Over the next two weeks, the city will host 12 community clinics where people can get their flu shot for no out-of-pocket cost and regardless of immigration status.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are suggested.

Health officials say the flu shot is more important than ever this year, as reducing the risk of flu can help conserve health resources to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also call 311 to find a pharmacy that offers the flu vaccine. The CPDH has launched its Chicago Flu Vaccine Finder.

For more information, visit chicago.gov/flu.
